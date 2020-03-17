The Panthers and Bridgewater are reportedly working toward a three-year deal thought to be in the $60 million range, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Mortensen notes that the deal "is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when (the) new league year opens Wednesday." Assuming the anticipated signing happens, Bridgewater would be in line to take over the Panthers' starting QB job, with the team poised to move on from Cam Newton.