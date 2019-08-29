Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Passes for 126 yards
Bridgewater (illness) completed 15 of 26 passes for 126 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Bridgewater played through the illness in the previous preseason contest but looked significantly more comfortable Saturday. The 26-year-old remains primed to begin the season as the Saints' top backup behind Drew Brees.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays through illness Sunday•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Feeling healthier than ever•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Decides to stick with Saints•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Still considering Miami's offer•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Staying with Saints•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws first touchdown since 2015•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...