Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays through illness Sunday
Bridgewater completed five of 12 passes for 40 yards with one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.
Getting the start with Drew Brees on the sidelines, Bridgewater struggled to move the chains consistently but didn't get much help, either -- his pick came when a simple dump-off pass in the red zone clanked off Dwayne Washington's hands straight up into the air, with the ball falling to Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins. Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, coach Sean Payton also revealed after the game that Bridgewater was feeling under the weather, so it's hard to read too much into this performance. Bridgewater remains the No. 2 QB for the Saints, with run-pass option specialist Taysom Hill as the No. 3.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Feeling healthier than ever•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Decides to stick with Saints•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Still considering Miami's offer•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Staying with Saints•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws first touchdown since 2015•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Named as Week 17 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...