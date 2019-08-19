Bridgewater completed five of 12 passes for 40 yards with one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

Getting the start with Drew Brees on the sidelines, Bridgewater struggled to move the chains consistently but didn't get much help, either -- his pick came when a simple dump-off pass in the red zone clanked off Dwayne Washington's hands straight up into the air, with the ball falling to Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins. Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, coach Sean Payton also revealed after the game that Bridgewater was feeling under the weather, so it's hard to read too much into this performance. Bridgewater remains the No. 2 QB for the Saints, with run-pass option specialist Taysom Hill as the No. 3.