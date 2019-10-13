Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Remains unbeaten as starter
Bridgewater completed 24 of 36 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.
It was far from a smooth offensive game for either squad, but as he's proven capable of over the last several weeks, Bridgewater did enough to lead the Saints to victory. The veteran remained free of any mistakes and battled through three sacks on the afternoon. Bridgewater also helmed an 11-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter march that knocked 6:22 off the clock and culminated in a four-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook to seal the win for New Orleans. He also connected with six different pass catchers on the afternoon overall. Bridgewater will look to conquer the thorny challenge that is the Bears defense in a Week 7 matchup if he does indeed draw at least one more start in place of Drew Brees (thumb).
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Spectacular in divisional win•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Does enough to secure win•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Clearly top option under center•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: In line for Week 3 start•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May yield reps to Hill•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Could be subject of quick hook•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...