Bridgewater completed 24 of 36 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.

It was far from a smooth offensive game for either squad, but as he's proven capable of over the last several weeks, Bridgewater did enough to lead the Saints to victory. The veteran remained free of any mistakes and battled through three sacks on the afternoon. Bridgewater also helmed an 11-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter march that knocked 6:22 off the clock and culminated in a four-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook to seal the win for New Orleans. He also connected with six different pass catchers on the afternoon overall. Bridgewater will look to conquer the thorny challenge that is the Bears defense in a Week 7 matchup if he does indeed draw at least one more start in place of Drew Brees (thumb).