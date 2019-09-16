Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also rushed twice for five yards and had a fumble, but it recovered by the offense.

Drew Brees got off only five attempts before exiting the game with a hand injury caused by a collision with the helmet of Aaron Donald on what would be his final throw of the afternoon. That brought on Bridgewater for only his second taste of meaningful regular-season action since January 2016. The 26-year-old was understandably a bit rusty under the duress of an aggressive Rams defense that attempted to capitalize on his presence in the contest, but he did manage to remain free of turnovers since the Saints recovered his one fumble. Bridgewater did show some decent chemistry with lead receiver Michael Thomas, but he definitely has plenty of work to do in terms of rapport with the rest of his pass-catching corps. If Brees is unable to suit up for a Week 3 road battle against the Seahawks, Bridgewater is likely to get the starting nod, although jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill has at least a slight chance of being considered for the opportunity.