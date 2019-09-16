Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Slated to fill in for Brees
With Drew Brees expected to undergo thumb surgery and miss approximately six weeks, Bridgewater is in line to fill in as the Saints' starting QB in the meantime, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bridgewater -- a 2014 first-rounder -- has starting experience from his days with the Vikings prior to suffering a brutal knee injury in August of 2016 that stalled his career. Now further removed from that issue, Bridgewater should be a capable fill-in for Brees in the coming weeks and is definitely worth an add for those looking to secure QB depth or simply scrambling to replace an injured player like Brees or Ben Roethlisberger (elbow).
