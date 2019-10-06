Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for seven yards.

After a pair of "game manager" efforts in his first two starts in place of Drew Brees (thumb), Bridgewater went into vintage Brees mode with an outstanding all-around performance. Much like the man he's filling in for, Bridgewater displayed spectacular chemistry with Michael Thomas, connecting with him for 11 completions, 182 yards and touchdown passes of 14 and 12 yards. Brees resumed throwing this past week but still likely remains at least a couple of weeks away from returning in a best-case scenario; therefore, Bridgewater will have a chance to build on his stellar effort against the Jaguars in Week 6.