Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Spectacular in divisional win
Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for seven yards.
After a pair of "game manager" efforts in his first two starts in place of Drew Brees (thumb), Bridgewater went into vintage Brees mode with an outstanding all-around performance. Much like the man he's filling in for, Bridgewater displayed spectacular chemistry with Michael Thomas, connecting with him for 11 completions, 182 yards and touchdown passes of 14 and 12 yards. Brees resumed throwing this past week but still likely remains at least a couple of weeks away from returning in a best-case scenario; therefore, Bridgewater will have a chance to build on his stellar effort against the Jaguars in Week 6.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Does enough to secure win•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Clearly top option under center•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: In line for Week 3 start•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May yield reps to Hill•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Could be subject of quick hook•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Slated to fill in for Brees•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...