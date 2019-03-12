Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Staying with Saints
Bridgewater plans to re-sign with the Saints, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Bridgewater reportedly turned down a larger contract from Miami, preferring to stay in New Orleans where he may eventually have a chance to replace Drew Brees as the starting quarterback. The 26-year-old struggled when he finally got on the field Week 17 this past season, playing alongside other backups in a 33-14 loss to the Panthers. There's no guarantee Bridgewater ever gets his shot as the starter in New Orleans, as the 40-year-old Brees just posted the best passer rating (115.7) of his 18-year career.
