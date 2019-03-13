Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Still considering Miami's offer
The agreement between Bridgewater and the Saints isn't official, as the quarterback is still weighing an offer from Miami, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Bridgewater may be having second thoughts about committing to another season with no chance to win a starting job. The Dolphins wouldn't be able to put much talent around him, but they can at least promise a quarterback competition this summer. It's also quite possible the final decision simply comes down to money. Coach Sean Payton has dropped multiple hints that he views Bridgewater as the eventual replacement for Drew Brees.
