Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws first touchdown since 2015
Bridgewater connected on 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Sunday's 33-14 loss to the Panthers. He added 12 yards on four carries.
Bridgewater hadn't completed a pass since 2015 and had attempted just three in regular-season action since then, so some rust was to be expected. Still, it was a feel-good story to see him loft a nine-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith early in the fourth quarter, the game already well under control. The feel-goodery probably ends there. If all goes to plan for New Orleans, Sunday will have featured Bridgewater's last meaningful snaps of the season.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Named as Week 17 starter•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May see work Week 17•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Confirmed as top backup•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Traded to New Orleans•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Behind in QB competition but not out•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp again in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...