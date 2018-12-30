Bridgewater connected on 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Sunday's 33-14 loss to the Panthers. He added 12 yards on four carries.

Bridgewater hadn't completed a pass since 2015 and had attempted just three in regular-season action since then, so some rust was to be expected. Still, it was a feel-good story to see him loft a nine-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith early in the fourth quarter, the game already well under control. The feel-goodery probably ends there. If all goes to plan for New Orleans, Sunday will have featured Bridgewater's last meaningful snaps of the season.