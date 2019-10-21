Bridgewater completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 36-25 win over the Bears.

Faced with a difficult road matchup, Bridgewater completed passes to eight different receivers while averaging a respectable 7.4 yards per attempt. He completed short touchdown passes to Josh Hill and Taysom Hill, giving him his third multi-touchdown game of the season as he posted his second-best yardage total. Now averaging 278 passing yards over the last three games, Bridgewater will enjoy an excellent home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.