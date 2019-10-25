Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Waiting on decision
Coach Sean Payton suggested he'll wait until Sunday to announce his decision between Bridgewater and Drew Brees (thumb) as the Week 8 starting quarterback against Arizona, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Coming back from Sept. 18 thumb surgery, Brees was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, splitting reps with Bridgewater. An upcoming bye in Week 9 might seem to favor a cautious approach, but Brees has made it clear he wants to play this coming Sunday. The coaching staff and medical staff also figure to be involved in the decision, which will determine if Bridgewater gets one last start before handing the offense back to Brees.
