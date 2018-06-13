West signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

West spent parts of the last three seasons with the Ravens, but saw action in just five contests during the 2017 campaign while tumbling down the depth chart. The Saints will give West an opportunity to prove he still has something left in the tank, and he could provide some added experience in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara while Mark Ingram (suspension) sits out the first four games. How the snaps are divvied out behind Kamara will depend on the performances of West and the team's young stable of reserve backs during training camp.

