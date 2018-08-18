West took two carries for 26 yards in Friday's preseason game against Arizona.

West bounced back from a five-carry, 10-yard effort in the first week of the preseason, but his lack of involvement prior to the fourth quarter suggests he's on the outside looking in. Jonathan Williams is making a strong case to work alongside Alvin Kamara while Mark Ingram serves a four-game suspension, and it probably doesn't make sense to keep a third/fourth-string running back in the mold of West, who doesn't offer much as a pass catcher or special teamer. Williams, Shane Vereen and Boston Scott are all better fits behind the explosive Ingram-Kamara duo.

