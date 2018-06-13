West signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

West spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, but saw action in just five contests during the 2017 campaign, which may have resulted in fewer suitors this offseason. However, it appears the Saints are going to give him a look and West should provide some added security in the backfield with Mark Ingram set to miss the first four games of the season while on suspension. How that running back rotation looks will ultimately depend on how well each player performs during training camp, so it will be worth it to monitor the situation.

