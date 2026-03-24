Burgess and the Saints agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old from Utah is now set to remain in New Orleans after spending his 2025 campaign with the team. Across 16 games and 319 total snaps (206 on special teams, 113 on defense) last season, Burgess tallied 22 total tackles and three passes defensed. He's expected to remain a key special-teams contributor for the Saints during the 2026 season.