Williams agreed to a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) is entering his second pro season after going undrafted out of Houston last April. After spending much of his subsequent rookie season on the 49ers' practice squad, Williams now appears to be getting a chance within a Saints secondary that has already been bolstered by a fourth- and sixth-round draft picks this offseason.