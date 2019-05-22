Williams signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) is entering his second pro season out of Houston, from where he went undrafted in 2018 after notching four picks in his final collegiate season. After spending much of his subsequent rookie season on the 49ers' practice squad, Williams now appears to be getting a chance within a Saints secondary that has already been bolstered by a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick this offseason.

