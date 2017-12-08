Saints' Terron Armstead: Active Thursday vs. Falcons
Armstead (shoulder/thigh) is active for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
The veteran will continue to play through a couple lingering injuries. Given the quick turnaround this week, the tackle's ailments will be something to pay extra attention to Thursday night.
More News
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Receives questionable designation•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Will play Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Active Sunday versus Bills•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Will have MRI•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...