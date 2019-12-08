Play

Armstead (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead missed last week's game against Atlanta with the ankle issue, but as evidenced by this news, shook off the injury. Now officially healthy, he's expected to re-gain his usual starting role as the team's left tackle.

