Saints' Terron Armstead: Considered 50-50 for Week 6
Armstead (shoulder) is listed as questionable and considered 50-50 for Sunday's game against the Lions, Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune reports.
Armstead, who underwent surgery on his shoulder in June, is hoping to make his season debut. Ryan Ramczyk is likely to fill in should he ultimately be unable to go.
