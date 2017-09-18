Play

Armstead (shoulder) was inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead had failed to practice this past week, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Andrus Peat moved to left tackle in Armstead's absence and would likely do so for any time he misses moving forward.

