Armstead (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead was carted off the field in the first quarter with the injury, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that he's officially done for the day, Patrick Omameh is expected to continue to be deployed as the team's left tackle. It's likely that the team will provide an update on Armstead's status in the coming days.