Saints' Terron Armstead: Exits with shoulder injury
Armstead suffered a shoulder injury Sunday against the Bengals and is questionable to return, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The severity of Armstead's injury remains unclear, but the Saints may opt to remain cautious as they lead 38-7 halfway through the third quarter. Jermon Bushrod should step in at left tackle should Armstead remain sidelined.
