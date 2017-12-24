Saints' Terron Armstead: Exits with thigh injury
Armstead suffered a thigh injury and is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead exited the game midway through the fourth quarter. In his absence, the Saints shifted left guard Andrus Peat to left tackle -- Armstead's position -- while replacing Peat with reserve lineman Senio Kelemente.
More News
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Active Thursday vs. Falcons•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Receives questionable designation•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Will play Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Active Sunday versus Bills•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...