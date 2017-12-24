Armstead suffered a thigh injury and is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead exited the game midway through the fourth quarter. In his absence, the Saints shifted left guard Andrus Peat to left tackle -- Armstead's position -- while replacing Peat with reserve lineman Senio Kelemente.

