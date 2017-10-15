Armstead (shoulder) is on track to play Sunday against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A report Friday from Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune labeled Armstead as a coin flip for Sunday's contest, but the Saints have apparently been pleased with the progress the veteran tackle has made in the subsequent two days. As a result, Armstead appears poised to make his 2017 debut Sunday following a long recovery from June surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.