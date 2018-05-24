Saints' Terron Armstead: Full participant in OTAs
Armstead has been a full participant at the Saints' OTAs, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Armstead played through a torn hip flexor in the 2017 season and has been rehabbing the injury throughout the offseason. He now looks to be back to full strength and will again look to solidify the team's offensive line in 2018.
