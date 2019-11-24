Play

Armstead (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Armstead was carted off in the first quarter due to the injury despite trying to walk off under his own power. As long as Armstead is sidelined, Patrick Omameh is the likely party to take over as the team's starting left tackle.

