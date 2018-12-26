Armstead (shoulder) is expected to sit out Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Injury woes have clouded Armstead's 2018 season, since he has suited up for just two games thus far. He left Week 16's game versus the Steelers because he didn't want to risk further injury. With the Saints already clinching the No. 1 seed, there's no need for their starting left tackle to further aggravate his injury. Therefore, he'll likely wait until playoffs to re-enter the lineup.