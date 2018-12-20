Armstead (pectoral) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Armstead has missed the last five games with what he confirmed as a torn pectoral, according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The 27-year-old indicated he is feeling better than a couple weeks ago, but his status for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh remains up in the air. Fill-in starter at left tackle Jermon Bushrod is now dealing with a hamstring injury, which could leave the Saints in a compromising position come Sunday if he's unable to play.

