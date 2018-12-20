Saints' Terron Armstead: Limited participant Wednesday
Armstead (pectoral) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Armstead has missed the last five games with what he confirmed as a torn pectoral, according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The 27-year-old indicated he is feeling better than a couple weeks ago, but his status for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh remains up in the air. Fill-in starter at left tackle Jermon Bushrod is now dealing with a hamstring injury, which could leave the Saints in a compromising position come Sunday if he's unable to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...