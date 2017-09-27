Armstead (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

An earlier report from Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune indicated that Armstead was on the field Wednesday for the first time since minicamp, but the tackle apparently didn't stick around for the full session. While Armstead's health seems to be trending in a positive direction, he still seems unlikely to suit up in the Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins in London.