Saints' Terron Armstead: Nursing wrist injury
Armstead was seen with a swollen wrist following the Saints' Wild Card loss to the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Armstead did not know the severity of the issue, but more tests are likely to be done on the injury. Still, he will have plenty of time to recover before offseason workouts kickoff. In his seventh season in New Orleans, the 28-year-old started all 15 games he suited up for.
