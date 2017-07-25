Armstead (shoulder) will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Armstead underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum last month and is expected to be out another three-to-five months. He'll likely remain on the PUP list when the preseason rolls around, in which case he'd then be forced to sit out the first six weeks of the 2017 campaign.

