Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Sunday
Armstead is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers with shoulder and thight injuries.
Armstead sustained the thigh injury in last week's loss to the Rams, but apparently is battling a shoulder ailment as well. The 26-year-old battled a shoulder injury earlier in the season as well, but it remains unclear if this is an aggravation of the same injury.
