Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Sunday
Armstead (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Armstead sustained a thigh injury in Week 15 that prevented him from suiting up in last week's season finale. As one of the better left tackles in the league, his potential absence would be a significant downgrade for the Saints' entire offense.
