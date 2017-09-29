Play

Armstead (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, making it appear as if he could have a chance of making his season debut Sunday.

