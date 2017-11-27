Saints' Terron Armstead: Questionable to return Sunday
Armstead left Sunday's game against the Rams and is questionable to return, John Hendrix of WDSU-TV reports
The Saints will go without one of their key cogs on offense for the time being, which could signal a tougher day for their offensive weapons.
