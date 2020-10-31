site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Terron Armstead: Ready to go Sunday
Armstead (arm) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bears, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Armstead left early in the Week 7 win over Carolina, but he logged a trio of limited practices and will return to action Sunday and start at left tackle.
