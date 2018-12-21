Saints' Terron Armstead: Ready to go
Armstead (pectoral/knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Armstead has missed the last five games due to a torn pectoral, but is now on track to suit up versus the Steelers. The starting left tackle's return will be a notable boost for New Orleans' offense, which has struggled in his absence.
