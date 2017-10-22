Saints' Terron Armstead: Ready to play Sunday
Armstead (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Armstead was able to return to action in Week 6, and he didn't have any setbacks so the fifth-year offensive tackle will be ready to go Sunday.
