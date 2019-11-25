Armstead (ankle) is ruled out of Thursday's game against the Falcons with a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead is considered week-to-week going forward, although this injury often requires a month to recover from. Left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) will also miss this contest. Ethan Greenidge should fill in for Armstead while Patrick Omameh takes over Peat's role.