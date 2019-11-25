Play

Armstead (ankle) is ruled out of Thursday's game against the Falcons with a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead is considered week-to-week going forward, although this injury often requires a month to recover from. Left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) will also miss this contest. Ethan Greenidge should fill in for Armstead while Patrick Omameh takes over Peat's role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories