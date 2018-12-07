Saints' Terron Armstead: Ruled out for Week 14
Armstead (pectoral) will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Armstead practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, but was unable to practice Friday. The 27-year-old was slated to miss three-to-four weeks as of Nov. 14. Jermon Bushrod will likely get the starting nod again at left tackle.
More News
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Won't play Thursday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Set to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Full participant in OTAs•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Will rehab torn hip flexor in offseason•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...