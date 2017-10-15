Saints' Terron Armstead: Set to play Sunday
Armstead (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints' decision to leave Armstead off the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the season paid off, as he'll make his season debut a week earlier than the PUP designation would have allowed. Armstead's return should come as welcome news to a Saints offense that already lost one of its projected starting tackles, Zach Strief (knee), to injured reserve earlier this season.
