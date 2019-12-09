Armstead (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstead returned to the lineup after missing Week 13, and he played every offensive snap in this Sunday's loss. However, he's clearly still bothered by the ankle injury, but there's no indication that his status is in jeopardy for Week 15's matchup against the Colts.