Saints' Terron Armstead: Tests positive for coronavirus
Armstead tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 29-year-old will be unavailable for the near future while he works through the league's COVID-19 protocols. James Hurst should step in at left tackle during Armstead's absence.
