Armstead (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead has yet to play this season after spending the preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a labrum injury. The Saints offensive line could be in trouble against the Panthers stout defense with starting right tackle Zach Strief (knee) also ruled out.

