Saints' Terron Armstead: Will not play Sunday
Armstead (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead has yet to play this season after spending the preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a labrum injury. The Saints offensive line could be in trouble against the Panthers stout defense with starting right tackle Zach Strief (knee) also ruled out.
More News
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Did not play Sunday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Out for Week 1•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Removed from PUP list•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: May be ready to return early on•
-
Saints' Terron Armstead: Opens training camp on PUP list•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...