Armstead posted on his personal Twitter account following Sunday's 29-24 divisional-round loss to the Vikings that he had been playing through a torn hip flexor.

The left tackle was a mainstay on the Saints' injury reports throughout the 2017 campaign, missing six games while battling shoulder, chest and thigh issues. It would seem the hip flexor Armstead alluded to is related to the thigh injury, but according to Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, the 26-year-old declined to elaborate further about his health when asked Tuesday. He did acknowledge that he doesn't believe surgery will be necessary during the offseason, however, so Armstead doesn't appear in much danger of missing the start of training camp in the summer.