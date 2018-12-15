Saints' Terron Armstead: Won't play Monday
Armstead (pectoral) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Armstead was a limited practice participant this week but didn't show enough at practice Saturday to earn the questionable tag. Jermon Bushrod should draw another start at left tackle as Armstead misses his fifth straight game.
