Saints' Terron Armstead: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Armstead (knee) will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Rod Walker reports.
Armstead has been in and out of the lineup with the injury over the last few weeks. With Ryan Ramczyk (knee) also out, the Saints will be missing both ends of their offensive line.
