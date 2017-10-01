Play

Armstead (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While Armstead is inactive, on the plus side, top right tackle Zach Strief is back in uniform Sunday. Ryan Ramczyk is thus a candidate to fill in for Armstead at left tackle in Week 4.

